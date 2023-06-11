Man helped aunt set up new mobile phone then stole money from her banking app to 'buy drugs'

A man who stole money by transferring it to his own account from his aunt's banking app after he set up a new mobile phone for her, has been given a three months jail sentence for what a judge described as a "nasty" offence.

James David Jenkins (28), with an address listed as no fixed abode in Belfast, pleaded guilty to theft in relation to April 21 this year.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, it had been a "breach of trust".

The defendant appeared at court via video link from prison and pleaded guilty to two counts of theft.

Ballymena courthouse

A prosecutor said money had been transferred via an app and another amount was taken from a "biscuit tin".

The court heard the defendant, who had no previous convictions, has spent a number of weeks in custody on remand after he "handed himself in" to police and made "full admissions".

Jenkins told police he knew the passwords for the phone and after he had been drinking he transferred money without his aunt's permission.

He also admitted taking money from the biscuit tin and, the prosecutor said, the defendant said he used it to "fuel his drug addiction and that he had spent all the money on drugs".