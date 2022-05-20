Man home from Australia was over the limit after crashing in Larne

James Buchanan (63), with an address listed as Churchill Road in Larne, came to police attention after a vehicle crashed into a wall at Upper Cairncastle Road in the town on April 25 this year.

A person said they believed the driver was intoxicated and had left before returning to the vehicle.

Police spoke to the defendant and he had a preliminary breath reading of 113 - the legal limit is 35 - and had an evidential sample of 87.

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

Defence solicitor Sara Edge said the defendant lives in Australia but was home to care for his “elderly parents”.

She said the defendant could only put the “out of character behaviour” down to being “under pressure” in relation to his responsibilities.