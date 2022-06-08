Man hospitalised after Coleraine aggravated burglary

psni

Detective Sergeant Gardiner said: “Shortly before 10:40pm, it was reported that a group of males entered a property in the area and a male occupant aged in his 20s was assaulted.

“He was taken to hospital for serious injuries to his right arm and leg following the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2263 06/06/22. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/