Man hospitalised after Greenisland assault

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It was reported that a man, aged in his 30s, was assaulted in an alleyway, by three masked males armed with bats, at around 2.15pm. The man sustained injuries to his arm and side as a result of the assault and is currently receiving treatment in hospital.

“Anyone with any information about this incident, or who has dashcam footage from the area at the time of the incident which could assist with the investigation, is asked to call detectives in Ballymena on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 891 31/05/22.

“A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”