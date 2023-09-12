Detectives are appealing for information following a report of an assault in Greenisland last night (Monday, September 11).

Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: “It was reported to police shortly after 10.30pm that a male had been seriously assaulted in a property within the Kinbayne Avenue area.

“It is believed between three to four masked men were involved and carried out the assault with weapons, before fleeing from the scene on foot.

Kinbayne Avenue. (Pic: Google).

“The victim, aged in his 20s, sustained serious injuries to his face and leg, and had to be taken to hospital for treatment.

“Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information, including dash-cam or other footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 2288 of 11/09/23.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/