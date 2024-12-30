Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The PSNI is investigating an incident in which a motorist was stopped by a man impersonating a police officer in the Ballymena area.

Chief Inspector Redmond said: “We received a report at approximately 7.30pm on Saturday, 28th December that a dark-coloured Audi A3, driven by a man, used flashing lights to stop another car in the Crankill Road area.

“The member of the public believed this to be a police vehicle and pulled over. However, he became suspicious when the man could not produce any form of official police identification and was not wearing a uniform.

“We understand two other men were also in the back of the car. He subsequently drove off and was followed by the suspicious vehicle for a short time before reporting what happened to police.

Police can be contacted on 101. Photo: Pacemaker

“The suspect is described as being aged in his mid-20s, 5’9 in height and of slim build. He was wearing a woolly hat, grey tracksuit bottoms and a jacket.

“Our enquiries are continuing to determine who was involved and a motive. We would also issue a warning that it is an offence to impersonate a police officer, and this type of behaviour will be dealt with by way of investigation and potential prosecution.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed what happened or any member of the public who may have experienced a similar occurrence in the area to contact us on the non-emergency number 101 and quote reference number 8 29/12/24.”