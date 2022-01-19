Man in 70s burgled by masked men in Ballymoney

Police are appealing for information

Detective Sergeant Rachel Gardiner said: “At around 7.30pm it was reported that four masked men had entered a house in the area.

“A man in his 70s was alone in the property and was held in the living room while the house was searched – it is not believed anything was stolen. The males were described as wearing gloves, black clothing and masks during the incident.

“An intrusion into someone’s home like this is undoubtedly a frightening and distressing experience. Our enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident.

“We want every member of our community to feel safe and protected whilst also being enabled and encouraged to feel in control of their own home security and safety. Please make security part of your daily routine. Close and lock all doors and windows, even if you are only popping out for a few minutes. Please also keep a look out for any elderly or vulnerable neighbours.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with dash-cam footage recorded in the area at the time, anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area or noticed a dark-coloured Seat Leon in the area to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1643 of 18/01/22.”