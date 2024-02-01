Register
BREAKING

Man in court accused of possessing a flick knife in Coalisland town centre

A man has been in court accused of possessing an offensive weapon, a flick knife, in Coalisland town centre.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 1st Feb 2024, 18:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Marius Steponavicius, aged 26, from Annaghmore Road in Coalisland, is also charged with assaulting man at Barrack Square in the Tyrone town on January 4 this year.

Steponavicius, who was not professionally represented, was connected to the charges by a police officer when he appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court.

Read More
Nominations are now open for this year's Mid Ulster Sports Awards recognising th...
Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google MapsDungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps
Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps
Most Popular

Adjourning the case until February 23, Deputy District Judge Sean O'Hare told the defendant he would advise him to seek help from a solicitor before his next court appearance.

He released the defendant on continuing bail with a number of conditions, including that he stays out of Coalisland; has no contact with the alleged injured party; is not to be under the influence of alcohol in a public place, and submits to a breath test if required to do so by the police.