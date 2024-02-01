Man in court accused of possessing a flick knife in Coalisland town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Marius Steponavicius, aged 26, from Annaghmore Road in Coalisland, is also charged with assaulting man at Barrack Square in the Tyrone town on January 4 this year.

Steponavicius, who was not professionally represented, was connected to the charges by a police officer when he appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps

Advertisement

Advertisement

Adjourning the case until February 23, Deputy District Judge Sean O'Hare told the defendant he would advise him to seek help from a solicitor before his next court appearance.