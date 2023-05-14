Register
Man in court after police helicopter responded to report of scramblers 'racing' in estate

A court heard a police helicopter directed officers on the ground to a man following reports of scramblers "racing" in the Ballycraigy estate in Antrim town.

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 14th May 2023, 14:35 BST
Updated 14th May 2023, 15:13 BST

Daniel Woodage (19), of Craighill in Antrim, admitted driving without due care and attention and using a scrambler without insurance at Limetree Avenue.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, that on a date last year: "Air support were in the area at the time and were able to direct local police towards one of the riders involved."

The defendant, with a previously clear record, told police it has been a "stupid mistake".

A defence barrister said after being spoken to by police the defendant had apologised to the PSNI for "any inconvenience" and has since sold the scrambler.

The lawyer said the defendant "wasn't the only one on scramblers and it may have been somewhat of a phase" but the intervention of police had "brought a swift end" to the activity.

District Judge Rosie Watters said it was "obviously a serious enough incident that they had to get air support to try and track down these scramblers and I am sure that the residents were terrorised by it all".

The defendant was banned from driving for six months and fined £400.