Man in his 20s attacked and injured during Magherafelt burglary

Detectives are appealing for information following the incident at Beechland Road on Thursday (September 8).

Detective Constable Dunlop said: “At around 7:15pm it was reported that two men entered a house in the area. It was reported that a man in his 20s, who was in the house, was assaulted by the two men.

"The man was taken to hospital for injuries to his head and back. A 19 year old woman was pushed to the ground during the incident, but was not seriously injured. Another man and woman were also inside the property during the incident, but were not assaulted.

Police are appealing for information.

"It is believed the two men then made off in a black coloured BMW 320 car following the incident.