Man in his 40s arrested in Mid Ulster area by detectives investigating New IRA activities

A man in his 40s has been arrested in the Mid Ulster area under the Terrorism Act by detectives investigating the activities of the New IRA.

Three men, aged 43, 44 and 48, were arrested on Tuesday, in the Belfast, Enniskillen and Aughnacloy areas, and taken to Antrim serious crime suite where they are being questioned.

Police say that related searches were also carried out at properties in Enniskillen and Aughnacloy, where a number of items have been seized as part of the investigation.