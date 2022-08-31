Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Man in his 50s quizzed by police over shots being fired in Tyrone village

Detectives have arrested a male in his 50s in connection with an incident in which a shot was fired at licensed premises in Ballygawley.

By Stanley Campbell
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 5:01 pm
Updated Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 5:42 pm

Police say the man remains in custody and enquiries are continuing.

A 20-year-old man was charged on Monday with offences arising out of the shooting at Main Street in the village on Sunday.

Read More

Read More
Young Tyrone man bailed over shooting incident while his co-accused father remai...
Police enquiries are continuing.
Police