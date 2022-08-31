Man in his 50s quizzed by police over shots being fired in Tyrone village
Detectives have arrested a male in his 50s in connection with an incident in which a shot was fired at licensed premises in Ballygawley.
Police say the man remains in custody and enquiries are continuing.
A 20-year-old man was charged on Monday with offences arising out of the shooting at Main Street in the village on Sunday.
