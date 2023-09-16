A man is being treated in hospital after being shot in the stomach in Meigh, Co Armagh.

Police are appealing for information following the incident which occurred at residential premises at the Gullion View area.

Detective Sergeant Stewart said: “Shortly before 2am on Saturday 16th September, police received a report that a number of shots were fired at a property in the area. It is believed that a man in his 50s was struck once in the stomach during the incident. He was taken to hospital for injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

"Damage was also caused to a kitchen window. It is believed that a woman in her 20s, and man in his 30s and a woman in her 30s were inside the property and although not injured, were left badly shaken following the incident.”