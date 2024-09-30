Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police investigating a report of an arson attack to three cars in the Inver Road area of Larne, which occurred in the early hours of Friday, September 27, have made an arrest.

A man aged in his 60s was arrested on suspicion of arson.

He has subsequently been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

Enquiries are continuing, and anyone who may have any information about the incident is asked to contact police via 101 and quote reference number 60 of 27/09/24.