Man in his 60s assaulted and rooms damaged during Newtownabbey burglary

A man suffered leg and facial injuries during a burglary at residential premises in Newtownabbey last night (Monday).
By The Newsroom
Published 6th Jun 2023, 18:45 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 18:45 BST

Police are appealing for information after the incident in the Parkmount Road area.

Detective Sergeant McDowell said: “At around 9pm on Monday 5th June, it was reported that a male and female entered a property in the area. It was reported that a male occupant aged in his 60s, who was inside, was assaulted during the incident.

"Nothing is believed to have been taken, with the male occupant receiving injuries to his face and legs. Both the living room and bedroom were damaged during the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 652 06/06/23.

"Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”