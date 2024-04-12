Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A PSNI spokesperson said that it was reported that a man aged in his 40s had been shot in his abdomen while in the car park on Rathfriland Road shortly after 8pm.

The male was taken to hospital, where his condition has been described as serious.

"The driver of a silver Citroen vehicle then made off from the scene southbound on the A1 dual carriageway. A link is being explored between a vehicle reported on fire some 20 minutes later in the Drone Hill Road area of Corbet," the spokesperson added.

PSNI logo.

"A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with the investigation and remains in custody at this time."

The Drone Hill Road and Rathfriland Road, including its off-slip and on-slip to the A1 dual carriageway, remain closed with cordons in place as enquiries continue.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1683 12/04/24. Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.