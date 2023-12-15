Man injured after masked intruders smash every window and door of north Belfast flat
Appealing for information about the incident, Detective Sergeant Ash said: “Shortly before 8:20pm on Thursday 14th December, it was reported to police that a number of masked men armed with baseball bats, golf clubs and crowbars smashed a ground floor flat window in the area at around 7:45pm.
"It was reported that the males then entered the flat and smashed every window and door of the property. One man aged in his 50s who was inside the property was struck on the arm by one of the men armed with a crowbar, with another man aged in his 30s not injured during the incident.
“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1779 14/12/23. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”