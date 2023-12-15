Every window and door of a flat was smashed during an aggravated burglary at the Seaview Close area of north Belfast last night (Thursday).

Anyone with information in relation to the incident is asked to contact detectives on 101. Photo by Pacemaker

Appealing for information about the incident, Detective Sergeant Ash said: “Shortly before 8:20pm on Thursday 14th December, it was reported to police that a number of masked men armed with baseball bats, golf clubs and crowbars smashed a ground floor flat window in the area at around 7:45pm.

"It was reported that the males then entered the flat and smashed every window and door of the property. One man aged in his 50s who was inside the property was struck on the arm by one of the men armed with a crowbar, with another man aged in his 30s not injured during the incident.

