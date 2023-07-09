Man injured in Portstewart while confronting armed suspects attempting to break into his home

A man was injured and a women left shaken after an armed gang carried out a ‘terrifying’ incident at their Portstewart home on Saturday evening (July 8).

Four people have been arrested following the report of an aggravated burglary and are currently in police custody.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Colhoun said: “Police received a report shortly before 8.30pm that two men and two women, who were armed with weapons, were attempting to break into a house in the Swilly Close area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"A man and woman were both inside the property during the attack. The man sustained minor injuries after confronting the suspects and received medical treatment at the scene.

Swilly Close, Portstewart. Picture: Google

"Thankfully, the woman was uninjured but was left shaken by what happened.

"On officers’ arrival, the suspects had left in a car and extensive damage was caused to windows at both the front and back of the property.

"Police stopped a car a short time later on the Portmore Road and a 28-year-old woman, 34-year-old man, 31-year-old man and 61-year-old woman were all arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.They remain in custody at this time, assisting detectives with their enquiries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"This was a terrifying experience for the occupants of the property and our investigation is now underway to establish what happened, who was involved and a motive.

"We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and saw anything suspicious, to call police on 101, quoting reference number 1752 of 08/07/23.”