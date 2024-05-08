Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leon McAlonan, with an address listed as Millfield in Ballymena, is also accused of causing criminal damage to windows on May 5 this year.

The defendant appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday, May 7. No further details were given to the court regarding the background to the charges.

The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo by: Pacemaker

A police officer said she believed she could connect the accused to the charges. The officer had no objection to bail subject to a suitable address being found.