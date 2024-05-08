Man is accused of assault and possessing machete and wrench as offensive weapons
and live on Freeview channel 276
Leon McAlonan, with an address listed as Millfield in Ballymena, is also accused of causing criminal damage to windows on May 5 this year.
The defendant appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday, May 7. No further details were given to the court regarding the background to the charges.
A police officer said she believed she could connect the accused to the charges. The officer had no objection to bail subject to a suitable address being found.
The defendant was given £500 bail and he is to have no contact with the complainant and he is not to enter Dunclug Park or Dunclug Gardens in Ballymena. The case was adjourned to May 30.