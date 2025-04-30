Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man from Mosside near Ballymoney is accused of using a dog chain to attack a man in Coleraine.

Robert Corey McHenry (29), with an address listed as Riverdale, also allegedly threatened that he would tie up the man and his girlfriend inside a property and laugh when he set it on fire.

The defendant appeared via video link from a police station at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday, April 29.

He is charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm; non-fatal strangulation; possessing a 'dog chain lead' as an offensive weapon; making threats to kill; threatening to damage property; and criminal damage to a mobile phone and watch. The charges relate to April 3 and April 25 this year.

Objecting to bail, a police officer said a man and his partner were walking at Shuttle Hill in Coleraine on the afternoon of April 3 this year.

The man alleged to police he had been attacked by the defendant who struck him with a "dog chain" several times including to the head and back.

He said the defendant punched him on the head and made attempts to "gouge" his eye with a finger. He also alleged the defendant tried to choke him and he drifted in and out of consciousness.

Black Eye

Injuries included scrapes and cuts, a strike mark on his back "consistent with being struck with a chain," and he had a black eye. His iPhone 13 and watch were damaged.

The incident was captured on CCTV and the officer said it appeared to be a "premeditated assault".

The officer said the man said that on April 25 this year he was walking past Weavers Court in Coleraine when the defendant shouted from a property, making threats saying he would "tie up" the man and his girlfriend "and burn" the man's house down "with both in it and watch it burn and he would laugh whilst doing so".

When arrested the defendant denied all offences and said it wasn't him on CCTV. The defendant had a record.

The police officer said it was believed the defendant had been "actively avoiding" police in relation to the April 3 incident.

The officer said a "there was a threat delivered on the defendant whilst in custody that serious criminal elements intend to cause him harm due to anti-social behaviour" and "police would fear for his safety".

The officer said there had been an incident on April 24 when windows were smashed at the defendant's partner's address. Reference was made to "masked men".

A defence solicitor said the defendant said the alleged injured party made a "malicious allegation against him". The solicitor added: "This injured party is well-known to police."

The defendant was given bail in the sum of £500 to an address in Ballymoney town; there is a 10pm-8am curfew when he is electronically tagged; he is to have no contact with the alleged injured party and the man's partner; and is not to enter Coleraine apart from court. He is not to be under the influence of alcohol in public.

The case was adjourned to Coleraine Magistrates Court on May 19.