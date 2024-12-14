Man is accused of 'attempted sexual activity with a child'

A man with an address in the Ballymena area is accused of attempting to engage in 'sexual activity' with a child.

Craig Cully (33), of Omerbane Road near Newtowncrommelin, is also charged with attempting to have a 'sexual communication' with a child.

The two charges relate to September 30 this year.

The defendant appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court via video link from prison on Thursday.

The court was told it is a “decoy case".

The case was adjourned to January 9 next year.

