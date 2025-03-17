Man is accused of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm to woman
A man is accused of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm to a woman and possession of an offensive weapon, a hammer.
Simon Anthony McDonagh (41), with an address listed as Millstone in Portstewart, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court via video link from prison.
He is charged in relation to June 20 in 2024.
He is also accused of 'false imprisonment' of the woman and making a threat to kill her.
The case was sent to Antrim Crown Court for arraignment on April 8.