A man has appeared before a court accused of attempting to murder two men.

Paul Raymond Hamilton (33), of Church View in Dervock, is charged in connection with a stabbing incident in the village on July 30 this year.

He appeared via video link from Coleraine at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

A police officer believed she could connect the defendant to the charges. The defendant confirmed he could understand the charges.

A 33-year-old man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder. Picture: National World

A defence lawyer said there was no bail application.

The lawyer said: "The position with the bail. The police case is this is part of a feud situation and I think it sensible to try and get an address well outside the area. So we would need some time to provide a bail address".

Full details surrounding the allegations were not outlined to the court.