Man is accused of attempting to murder two men in Dervock
Paul Raymond Hamilton (33), of Church View in Dervock, is charged in connection with a stabbing incident in the village on July 30 this year.
He appeared via video link from Coleraine at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
A police officer believed she could connect the defendant to the charges. The defendant confirmed he could understand the charges.
A defence lawyer said there was no bail application.
The lawyer said: "The position with the bail. The police case is this is part of a feud situation and I think it sensible to try and get an address well outside the area. So we would need some time to provide a bail address".
Full details surrounding the allegations were not outlined to the court.
The defendant was remanded in custody and the case was adjourned to Coleraine Magistrates Court on August 21.