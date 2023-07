A man is accused of possessing a knife and trespassing at a police training facility in Antrim town.

The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Richard Maurice Millar (43), of Rathglynn in Antrim, is charged in relation to the Steeple PSNI complex on June 11, 2023.

The defendant was not present when his case was called at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday.

A police officer believed she could connect the defendant to the charges.