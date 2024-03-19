Man is accused of raping 'intoxicated' woman in Ballymena on St Patrick's Day
Maurice Ayres (28), with an address listed as no fixed abode in Belfast, appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday, March 19.
The court heard a witness made a "sound recording" of an alleged incident at a hallway at flats which was sent to police in which the woman could allegedly be heard saying "stop".
Ayres is also charged with assaulting the woman occasioning her actual bodily harm. He was also allegedly in breach of a Violent Offences Prevention Order (VOPO).
Opposing bail, a police officer said Ayres had been released on bail from prison on March 8 this year.
On March 17, the officer said, police received a report from a member of the public "that they believed there was a female being raped in the hallway of flats based on what he was hearing her say".
The officer said the alleged victim was "very intoxicated and incoherent and had to be taken to hospital suffering a facial injury". The officer said police enquiries with the woman were continuing.
A defence barrister said Ayres "makes the case that it was consensual".
Refusing bail, District Judge Nigel Broderick said that the defendant had a "very poor record".
He said he had no confidence the defendant would abide by bail conditions; there was a "high risk" of further offending and there was no suitable bail address. The case was adjourned to April 16.