Man is accused of sexual assault

Samuel William McDowell (37), of Beech Drive, is alleged to have ‘intentionally touched’ the female ‘the circumstances being that the touching was sexual, that ... did not consent to the touching and you did not reasonably believe that she so consented’.
The charge relates to October 31, 2021.
At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, a defence lawyer said the defendant is a “chronic alcoholic” who is in hospital and the defence wanted to “engage a psychiatrist”.
The case was adjourned to July 5.