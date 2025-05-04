Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been charged over the discovery of a 'meth lab' in Ballymena which a judge said was like something out of an episode of 'Breaking Bad'

Tomas Sujan (39), with an address given as Queen Street in Ballymena, was arrested following the discovery of a drug production laboratory at a property on April 2 this year.

He is charged with being concerned in the production of and supply of methamphetamine; possession of Class A, Class B and Class C controlled drugs; possession of a firearm - a handgun - and ammunition in suspicious circumstances; possession of a prohibited weapon - CS spray; and en on remand on the charges. In the prison video link booth he was using a wheelchair.

A prosecutor said a full file is due with her department from police by early July. The defendant was further remanded in custody and the case was adjourned to May 29.

The case was adjourned at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

At a previous court, District Judge Peter King had said it was alleged drug offending on "an industrial scale" and added: "The paraphernalia including the weaponry is more akin to something you would watch on an episode of 'Breaking Bad' than you would deal with in a Magistrates Court in north Antrim".

Opposing bail at the earlier court, a PSNI officer said that on Wednesday April 2 police on mobile patrol spotted the defendant coming out of an address at Queen Street. He was carrying a black bag.

He was stopped and searched and thousands of strips of "Sudafed" were recovered which, the officer said, are a "precursor" for the production of Class A drugs and there was also a quantity of suspected white tablets.

A subsequent search of the address was carried out and entry was gained by using a key attached to the defendant's car keys. Plastic fast food cartons in the living room contained "thousands of suspect white tablets".

There was also a holdall containing "a gas mask, white suits and various chemicals which police suspect had been used in the production of Class A drugs".

The officer added: "There was also a large volume of chemicals and equipment which were giving off strong smells and gases."

The defendant had asked if he could use the bathroom and jumped out of the window and attempted to make off across roof. He was caught a short distance away.

The officer added: "Given the chemicals and the strong smell of gas police sealed off the house and awaited hazardous material experts to make the house safe and continue the search."

A large quantity of Class A drugs, herbal cannabis, diazepam and opioid patches was found. Also found was equipment, chemicals and powders used in the production of methamphetamine.

An "inflated balloon attached to tubing" was in the living room which they suspect was being used to catch "hazardous off-gases whilst cooking the methamphetamine".

The officer said an expert said it posed a "serious risk to life" to anyone in the property or nearby as if it had been damaged or deflated "it could have been catastrophic".

A suspected firearm in a "shoulder type holster" and a canister of suspected CS Spray was found.

The officer said the defendant is a Slovakian national with no family ties to Ballymena and had "no settled employment".

She also had "concerns for his safety" given the "large value of drugs" and she believed given the "serious financial loss" he may try to "recoup" the loss.

The officer said, if convicted, a lengthy sentence was likely which could lead to the defendant attempting to flee Northern Ireland.

A defence barrister told the earlier court the defendant was in a wheelchair with plaster to the knee "having broken both his heels".

Judge King asked: "Why did he jump?" The barrister said because of his criminal record he "just panicked" and "not because he was guilty".

The lawyer said the incident was the "very last day" of the defendant's 18 month prison release licence period.