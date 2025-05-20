A man is accused of possessing an offensive weapon - a 'flick knife - in Carnlough.

James Hyndman (59), with an address listed as no fixed abode in Carnlough, is charged in relation to March 8 this year.

He is also accused of threatening to kill a male on March 8, March 31 and April 20 and breaching a Restraining Order in Carnlough on April 21.

A prosecutor said she believed an alleged victim was aged around twelve years old.

The case was adjourned at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

Full details of the background to the case were not outlined to the court.

A defence solicitor said the defendant did previously get bail but he has been unable to perfect it.

He appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court via video link from prison and the case was adjourned to June 5.