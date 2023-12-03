A Greenisland man has been accused of 'non-fatal strangulation' of a woman.

Wallace Ferguson (55), of Knocksallagh Park, is charged in relation to July 25 this year.

He is also charged with assaulting the same woman occasioning her actual bodily harm and attempting to cause her grievous bodily harm.

The defendant, who appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court via video link from Maghaberry Prison, is also alleged to have caused criminal damage to the woman's mobile phone.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: National World

The accused told the court the alleged incidents occurred when he had gone "low on sugar".