Man is charged with 'non-fatal strangulation'
and live on Freeview channel 276
Wallace Ferguson (55), of Knocksallagh Park, is charged in relation to July 25 this year.
He is also charged with assaulting the same woman occasioning her actual bodily harm and attempting to cause her grievous bodily harm.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The defendant, who appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court via video link from Maghaberry Prison, is also alleged to have caused criminal damage to the woman's mobile phone.
The accused told the court the alleged incidents occurred when he had gone "low on sugar".
The defendant was further remanded in custody and his case was sent to Antrim Crown Court for arraignment on January 10 next year.