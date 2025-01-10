Man is charged with wounding man and possessing BBQ fork as offensive weapon
A man is accused of wounding a man with intent to do him grievous bodily harm and possessing a 'barbecue fork' as an offensive weapon.
Karl Greenwood (25), originally from Larne but with an address given as Rosetta Way in Belfast, is charged in relation to May 31 last year.
On Thursday, January 9, he appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court via video from prison.
The case was sent to Antrim Crown Court for arraignment on February 6.