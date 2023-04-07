A Randalstown man has been put on Probation for a year and ordered to do 60 hours of Community Service.

Paul Francis Brammeld (34), of Craigstown Road, was sentenced on charges of cultivating cannabis and possessing cannabis and Diazepam. The charges relate to November 17 last year.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told police searched his address and the defendant said he had "previously grown cannabis upstairs" and that he had cannabis in the house for his own personal use.

Ten jars of cannabis oil were found in a fridge; there were 97 grammes of herbal cannabis on top of a cooker and 26 grammes of herbal cannabis in a garage.

Ballymena courthouse.

There were four boxes of Diazepam and six packets of cannabis seeds in a bedroom. A cannabis grow tent and equipment was in a rear bedroom but no plants were found, the court heard.

A prosecutor said the defendant said the equipment cost around £1,000 to install. The defendant said he fused the cannabis oil with coconut oil and would eat it.

During a police interview the defendant made full admissions and said he had cultivated cannabis for his own use but four or five out of 12 plants had "died".

The defendant said he was prescribed Diazepam but admitted he bought the four boxes "off the street" for £100 and they were not prescribed to him.

A defence barrister man said Probation would be of assistance to the defendant.