The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo by Pacemaker

A man has been jailed for ten months and given a lifetime ban on keeping animals after a "barbaric" attack on a dog which was smashed over the head with an iron bar and left to die but which made a "miracle" recovery and has now been re-homed.

Adam Watt (22), with an address listed as in Belfast, was sentenced at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, May 9, in relation to causing a dog called 'Diesel' unnecessary suffering in Larne in August last year.

A co-accused, who was 17 at the time of the offence, was previously ordered to do Community Service and was banned from keeping animals for 20 years.

A prosecutor told the court on Thursday the injured dog was found with severe injuries including a fractured skull and a head wound containing maggots.

The court heard the dog would have been unconscious when it was left in bushes before being found a number of days later. The prosecutor added: "Diesel thankfully made a full recovery and has been re-homed."

The court heard the co-accused told police he and Watt had taken the dog to the Inver River in Larne and it was "panned" by smashing its "head in with a crowbar". The prosecutor said the dog was then put in a "ditch".

A defence barrister for Watt said the facts of the case were "horrifying" in terms of how the dog suffered.

"It is a miracle this dog survived. The dog is re-homed and has no long-lasting injuries and I think is living its full life now," he added.

He said as a young child aged around six or seven Watt was described as a "nature boy" with a "love for animals" but then at a young age he was "forced" to take part when animals were being stabbed.

The barrister said Watt "really regrets" what he did to 'Diesel' and was "ashamed of his behaviour". District Judge Nigel Broderick said the facts of the case were "truly horrific".

He told Watt: "This was a premeditated attempt to kill this dog in a violent and callous way and then to dump its 'body' in a field either not be found at all or left to die.

"It is truly a miracle that the dog survived these catastrophic injuries and no doubt prior to being detected and receiving proper veterinary treatment would have experienced significant pain."

The judge said reports regarding the defendant's youth were "quite horrific".

Judge Broderick said the defendant had 35 previous convictions and the dog incident was in breach of three separate suspended jail terms including for possessing an offensive weapon in public. He added: "It is quite clear that an offensive weapon was used to try to kill this dog."