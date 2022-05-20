Man jailed following early morning ‘fight’ at apartments

Police saw Stephen Williams (21), of Orkney Drive, punch a man at 3am on March 24 this year.
The defendant appeared at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court via a video link from Maghaberry Prison where he is a sentenced prisoner in relation to another matter.
A prosecutor said the other man fell to the ground after being punched by Williams.
Defence solicitor Stewart Ballentine said the defendant could have made a “self defence” case but was pleading guilty.
He claimed the other man had swung a punch at Williams and missed.
The other man, Adam Wilson (24), of Rathmore Heights in Ballymena, is charged with assaulting Williams and that case was adjourned to June 9.