Man jailed following early morning ‘fight’ at apartments

A BALLYMENA man has been jailed three months for assault after the PSNI received a report of an early morning fight at a yard at apartments on the town’s High Street.

By Court Reporter
Friday, 20th May 2022, 3:51 pm
Updated Friday, 20th May 2022, 3:53 pm

Police saw Stephen Williams (21), of Orkney Drive, punch a man at 3am on March 24 this year.

The defendant appeared at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court via a video link from Maghaberry Prison where he is a sentenced prisoner in relation to another matter.

A prosecutor said the other man fell to the ground after being punched by Williams.

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

Defence solicitor Stewart Ballentine said the defendant could have made a “self defence” case but was pleading guilty.

He claimed the other man had swung a punch at Williams and missed.

The other man, Adam Wilson (24), of Rathmore Heights in Ballymena, is charged with assaulting Williams and that case was adjourned to June 9.