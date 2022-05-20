Man jailed following early morning ‘fight’ at apartments

Police saw Stephen Williams (21), of Orkney Drive, punch a man at 3am on March 24 this year.

The defendant appeared at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court via a video link from Maghaberry Prison where he is a sentenced prisoner in relation to another matter.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A prosecutor said the other man fell to the ground after being punched by Williams.

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

Defence solicitor Stewart Ballentine said the defendant could have made a “self defence” case but was pleading guilty.

He claimed the other man had swung a punch at Williams and missed.