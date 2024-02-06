Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Darren Smith (35), whose address was listed as Maghaberry, was sentenced at Belfast Crown Court on Friday, February 2 to one year's imprisonment and three years on licence for robbery.

The sentencing follows an armed robbery of an off-sales business in the Abbots Cross area on December 14 2022.

Detailing the incident, a PSNI spokesperson explained: “Around 5.20pm, Smith entered the store with his head and face covered with a plastic bag pierced with two eye holes. He was carrying a serrated bread knife in his right hand which remained down by his side throughout the interaction.”

Commenting following the sentencing, Detective Sergeant Erskine said: “Smith then demanded that staff open the till. This would have been a terrifying encounter for staff and indeed anyone who would have been in the store at the time. An amount of cash and a handful of pound coins were handed over. He then also demanded a bottle of vodka.

"Our thanks to the member of the public who managed to safely alert us by calling 999. Our officers were quickly at the scene and arrested Smith at the door before he made his escape.