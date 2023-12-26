Man jailed for harassing staff at legal firms in Dungannon and Belfast over personal injury claim

A man who harassed and threatened staff in two legal firms in Dungannon and Belfast over his 'large' personal injury claim, has been jailed for six months.

Twenty-two-year-old Gerda Aleinikovas, of no fixed address, admitted two charges of pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to harassment between July 18 and September 8 this year.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard that Aleinikovas would constantly call the offices, send messages, turn up unexpected demanding to know about his personal injury claim.

Prosecuting counsel said his manner was often aggressive and he would shout and swear at staff making them feel threatened and fearful for their safety.

When his personal claim was transferred to another firm of solicitors in the town, Aleninikovas continued in a similar manner.

In one incident a solicitor had to run into a restaurant when he saw the defendant coming and then back into his office where he locked the door, counsel said.

A defence lawyer said the defendant, who appeared in court by video link from Maghaberry Prison, has been in custody in connection with this matter since September.

He said Aleinikovas had a large personal injury claim arising out of a work accident with an offer of £100,000 being on the table at one stage.

The lawyer stressed that this in no way justified his behaviour in the solicitors' offices.

Deputy District Judge Liam McStay remarked that while a large financial offer would be important to the defendant, he had clearly crossed the boundary.