An Antrim town man who admitted 'domestic abuse' against his partner has been given a nine months jail sentence.

Karl Askew (37), of Chaine Court, also assaulted police officers and resisted one of the officers.

He appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, via video link from Maghaberry Prison.

A prosecutor said a woman told police in December last year that "for over a year and a half her partner had been controlling and abusive towards her".

Ballymena courthouse.

The woman told police how he "controlled everything she did; who she saw; criticising how long she had been out".

The court heard Askew threatened self-harm "when she tried to end the relationship".

When arrested, Askew struck out and kicked at police and had to be "restrained on the ground". The defendant told police he had a "drink problem" and was "paranoid on alcohol and without it".

He said he was a "passenger in a delivery van" and that was why he texted the woman so often "to see how she is".

He admitted he had self-harmed but that "he doesn't make the injured party watch although she is present when he is self-harming," the court heard.A defence solicitor said Askew had spent a number of months in custody on remand. The lawyer said it was "controlling type behaviour" and did "not appear to relate to violence". The solicitor said Askew said if the relationship is to continue he will go to "counselling".

The lawyer said Askew has always "put bread and butter on the table" during the relationship. He said the defendant has asked him to apologise.The court heard Askew had previous convictions relating to the woman.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had a short but relevant record and there was a "domestic abuse history".

