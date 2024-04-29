Man jailed for stealing meat and a candle from Lidl in Ballymena
A man with 337 previous convictions who stole meat and a candle worth a total of £66 from Lidl in Ballymena has been jailed for three months for the latest offence before the court.
Samuel Robinson (50), with an address listed on the charge sheet as being at the Simon Community in the town's Trostan Avenue, appeared before Ballymena Magistrates' Court via video link from prison.
The shoplifting took place on August 15 last year.
A defence barrister said the defendant had recently had a Crown Court appearance for another matter.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant's record was "atrocious".