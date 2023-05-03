A homeless man has been jailed for five months after stealing £83.88 worth of toothpaste from Tesco in Portadown.

David Clarke (27), of no fixed abode, appeared via video link from Maghaberry Prison at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday (April 28) charged with stealing the toothpaste and breaching a Violent Offences Prevention Order (VOPO) in Tandragee.

Clarke, who was the subject of the VOPO, was accused of living at an unapproved address in Tandragee on March 7 this year.

He was also accused, while having an address at Edward Street, Portadown, of stealing toothpaste to the value of £83.88 from Tesco on January 5, 2022.

Craigavon Courthouse. INPT21-239.

The prosecutor told the court that police received a report of the theft of toothpaste and, following viewing of CCTV, the defendant was identified.

In relation to the breach of the VOPO, the prosecutor said the defendant is a Category 2 violent offender in relation to overnight stays. Clarke was released from prison on March 3 this year and the address in Tandragee was approved temporarily but the approval was removed.

The prosecutor said the defendant made no further contact with police regarding addresses and was arrested on March 9 in Portadown.

Clarke’s barrister, Joel Lindsay told the court the defendant was released as homeless. Mr Lindsay said his client couldn’t live on the street and contacted NIHE emergency housing which had no place for him so allowed him to stay with a relative that night in Portadown. This was not approved and he then stayed with a relative in Tandragee which had been approved. Subsequently this address was also no longer approved and he went back to the address in Portadown where he was then arrested.

Mr Lindsay emphasised his client had attempted to get help with the NIHE regarding his homeless category and this had been refused.

Mr Lindsay said: “He couldn’t live on the streets, he wasn’t registered as homeless and those two addresses were approved and then not approved afterwards. He had nowhere to go.”