Man jailed for threatening to kill Portrush restaurant owner

Mr McGlinchey, from Derry/Londonderry, was sentenced to two years in prison serving 12 months in custody and 12 months on licence concurrently after pleading guilty to blackmail, threats to kill, threats to damage property and common assault.
Detective Inspector MacCionáoith of Coleraine’s Criminal Investigation Branch, said: “I welcome the sentence passed down in respect of Mr McGlinchey for his role in blackmailing and issuing sinister threats towards the owner of a Portrush restaurant back in 2020.
“These ongoing threats left the victim extremely concerned for his own personal safety, as well as for the safety of his family. Mr McGlinchey threatened to kill the defendant and his family if he was not paid £52,000 and also threatened to burn down the restaurant.”
Detective Inspector MacCionáoith added: “This was despicable and sinister behaviour from Mr McGlinchey and the victim felt intimidated and frightened by this campaign of extortion. Undoubtedly this was a distressing ordeal and I hope today’s sentencing provides some reassurance to the family and to the public.”