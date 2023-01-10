A man was hospitalised after being stabbed during an armed robbery in Ballymena this morning (Tuesday).

Appealing for information, Detective Sergeant Crothers said: “At approximately 7am this morning, police received a report that a man who had been walking in the Dunclug Park area was seriously assaulted by three men. “The man, who is aged in his 30s, was kicked and punched by the men to his face and body. He was also stabbed in the arm by a suspected knife while he was on the ground.

“The suspects made off with a mobile phone, a sum of cash and also a number of cards belonging to the victim.

“Our investigation is now underway to establish what happened, who was involved and a motive. This was a terrifying attack and the man required hospital treatment for his injuries.

“The three suspects are believed to be aged in their 20s - one of the men had a beard and another was wearing a khaki-coloured coat.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information, or who saw the suspects matching these descriptions, to call detectives on 101, quoting reference number 305 of 10/01/23.”

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/