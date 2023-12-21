Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Details emerged at Ballymena Magistrates Court where Martin Valliday (25), of Angus Street in Antrim town, was charged with attempting to cause criminal damage to a police vehicle on December 12 this year. He had been arrested following a crossbow attack on a property in Antrim.

He is also charged with possessing a crossbow and hatchet 'without lawful authority' at Queens Road in Antrim; causing criminal damage to a window of a property there and possession of cannabis and possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

A police officer objected to bail. She said police received a report that a living room window had been broken at Queens Road in Antrim on the night of December 12 and police found a crossbow bolt lying on grass.

The case was adjourned at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

The court heard the female resident had been "frightened" by the incident. Footage showed a male appearing to aim a crossbow and a window was then hit with a hatchet. Blood was found on the window.

Police went to an another address in Antrim town and saw Valliday throw items into an alleyway including items which matched those used at Queens Road, the officer said. Around 200 grammes of cannabis in 18 'deal bags' along with scales and a 'deal list' were also found.

When arrested, police noticed Valliday had an injury to his right hand and officers suspected that was from breaking the window at Queens Road, the court heard.

The police officer told the court that during an interview, the defendant said he kicked the window of a police vehicle "in payback for George Floyd". The defendant told police cannabis was for personal use. The court heard the woman at Queens Road knew of Valliday.

Refusing bail, District Judge Nigel Broderick said they were serious charges. He said Valliday had 33 previous convictions and he had been given a suspended prison sentence at court in Belfast on December 5 this year.