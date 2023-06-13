Police in Coleraine are investigating the report of a serious assault in the Maple Drive area of the town in the early hours of Sunday, June 11.

The report, received on Monday afternoon, stated that a man, aged in his 30’s, was approached by three males shortly after midnight on Sunday morning at Maple Drive, near its junction with the Bushmills Road.

One of the males was then reported to have struck the man causing him to lose consciousness. The injured man received hospital treatment following the incident for two fractures to his skull, a broken nose and cuts requiring nine stitches.

Anyone who witnessed this incident, or who may have captured dash-cam or CCTV footage, is asked to contact police at Coleraine on 101, quoting reference number 870 12/06/23. A report can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.