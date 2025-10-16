A man let out of a jail cell to go a church service in prison assaulted a prison officer.

Daniel Brownlee (28), with addresses on different charge sheets listed as Drumtara in Ballymena and Ederny Walk in Carrickfergus, was before court on Thursday.

Ballymena Magistrates Court was told that on January 18 this year the defendant was in Maghaberry Prison.

A prosecutor said that the defendant was "let out of his cell to attend a church service" but a prison officer noticed him "walking in the opposite direction from the prison chapel".

When spoken to the defendant became aggressive and punched the prison officer around the face and head. The officer needed first aid for bumps, marks and scratches to his head and face.

On June 17 this year the defendant behaved in a threatening and abusive manner at a street in Ballymena. On August 2 this year he stole £8 worth of groceries from a shop in Carrickfergus.

A defence barrister said that the defendant wished to apologise for assaulting the prison officer.

Deputy District Judge Peter Prenter told the defendant that "the church attendance didn't seem to do you an awful lot of good given your behaviour. One would have thought you might have felt a bit better in yourself".

The defendant was given a three months prison term and was also made the subject of a one year conditional discharge.