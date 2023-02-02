Register
Man made abusive comments in 'heat of the moment'

A Magherafelt man sent abusive messages to his partner’s mother after what was described as a “family fall out”, the local Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday.

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
2 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Feb 2023, 1:41pm

Brian Joseph McCann (49), from Rainey Street, was given a five-month jail sentence, suspended for three years, on a charge of pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to harassment of a female.

Prosecuting counsel said that on May 31 last, police received a report from the injured party alleging the defendant had sent her messages which contained abuse and a threat to kill and cause her harm.

Counsel said the messages were also sent on numerous dates in June and the suspect was arrested.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court sits at Bishop Street in Derry / Londonderry.

The lawyer said McCann stated the threats would never be carried out and were made in the “heat of the moment”.

A defence lawyer explained the incident came about after a family fall out with his partner’s mother.

He added the defendant and his partner were expecting a child and wanted to move on.