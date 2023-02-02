A Magherafelt man sent abusive messages to his partner’s mother after what was described as a “family fall out”, the local Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday.

Brian Joseph McCann (49), from Rainey Street, was given a five-month jail sentence, suspended for three years, on a charge of pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to harassment of a female.

Prosecuting counsel said that on May 31 last, police received a report from the injured party alleging the defendant had sent her messages which contained abuse and a threat to kill and cause her harm.

Counsel said the messages were also sent on numerous dates in June and the suspect was arrested.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court sits at Bishop Street in Derry / Londonderry.

The lawyer said McCann stated the threats would never be carried out and were made in the “heat of the moment”.

A defence lawyer explained the incident came about after a family fall out with his partner’s mother.