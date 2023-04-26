A court heard a man was caught a short time after making a one-finger gesture to police whilst saying: "See you next time lads".

Sean Jamie McDonnell (25), of Suffolk Square in Antrim town, had ran off and tried to hide but was found by the PSNI.

The defendant pleaded guilty to charges of assault; causing criminal damage to an electronic monitoring tag and attempting to damage a police car window.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A prosecutor said police attended an address in Antrim on March 12 this year.

Ballymena courthouse

The defendant ran off and shouted: "See you next time lads" and, according to the prosecutor, "gave police the middle finger".

Advertisement

Advertisement

Other police patrols were called in and the defendant was found concealed at a fence and an officer then had to "slide tackle" him to the ground.

The defendant was verbally and physically aggressive and was headbutting a police car window and was "also trying to take his clothes off" in the vehicle.

In custody he grabbed a "designated" officer by the ankle, causing him to fall and sustain a small cut to his arm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The court heard the defendant smashed his electronic tag "into pieces".

McDonnell appeared at court via video link from prison where he had been on remand.

A defence barrister said the offending had been "pretty brazen".

Advertisement

Advertisement