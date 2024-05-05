Man may face deportation after pleading guilty to stealing and damaging his electronic tag which 'came off in the bath'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Asrius Samulis, aged 35, with an address at Killycomain Road, was before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with criminal damage and theft.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

Solicitor Ms Suin Downey said her client was pleading guilty to both charges which includes criminal damage to a G4S tag on September 10 last year and theft of an electronic tag valued at £184.50.

"This is the man we originally thought was deported," said Ms Downey.

A prosecutor said police attended Lisburn Magistrates Court where it was discovered the defendant was no longer wearing his tag. He said: “It came off in the bath.”