Man may face deportation after pleading guilty to stealing and damaging his electronic tag which 'came off in the bath'
and live on Freeview channel 276
Asrius Samulis, aged 35, with an address at Killycomain Road, was before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with criminal damage and theft.
-
-
Solicitor Ms Suin Downey said her client was pleading guilty to both charges which includes criminal damage to a G4S tag on September 10 last year and theft of an electronic tag valued at £184.50.
"This is the man we originally thought was deported," said Ms Downey.
A prosecutor said police attended Lisburn Magistrates Court where it was discovered the defendant was no longer wearing his tag. He said: “It came off in the bath.”
Samulis was sentenced to three months in prison on the theft charge and two months for criminal damage both suspended for one year and to run concurrently. The district judge told Samulis he would be released from prison once matters have been completed but “your deportation matter may interfere with that”.