A man who was spotted at a window, naked from the waist down and masturbating, has been given a jail sentence after his conviction for exposure.

Robert Vorosmarty, aged 51, from Thomas Street in Portadown, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with exposure.

A Prosecutor said: “On Friday, October 8, last year at approximately 3pm police received a report of male naked from the waist down wearing only a blue T-shirt masturbating in the top floor window in a house in Thomas Street in Portadown in full view of a very busy street below.

"The window where the defendant was alleged to be performing this act was identified to police which was near a primary school and there were school children in the area on their way home from school at the time.

"The defendant, being a tenant in the room, was identified to police and was wearing a blue T-shirt matching the description when he was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure. The defendant denied the allegations. He stated he didn’t know if he was in that room, he wasn’t 100% sure he was there at that time but did state he was laying down if he was in the room. He stated no one else had access to the room, that he had the keys and it was just really him that was there and said he was not doing that personal act at the window.”

District Judge Bernie Kelly said she had adjourned this case for a Pre-Sentence Report until September 20. “I wasn’t sitting on September 20th and he failed to attend both his Probation appointments. If I had been sitting on September 20th I would have dealt with him. So that is why I am not reading a Pre-Sentence Report that someone else ordered, that I never would have ordered.”

She asked Vorosmarty’s barrister David McKeown if there was “anything remotely positive” he would like to say about his client. Mr McKeown said his client was convicted in his absence and has indicated his intention to appeal as he denies the offences.

He added: “He is a man who has been living in this jurisdiction for a number of years. He has been in full employment. He’s a Slovakian national and has been working for two and a half years. He has a supportive relationship with his ex-wife and three children. He transfers money back home to them. He keeps himself to himself. He has no issues with drugs or alcohol misuse. He does drink but it seems to be very occasionally. He is assessed as of a low likelihood of reoffending.”

District Judge Kelly said: “Mr Vorosmarty you were convicted of this offence. The court has found you guilty. I do not think it was a coincidence that being located so close to a primary school this activity was being engaged in at three o’clock in the afternoon. I think the children were clearly an allure. That therefore elevates the seriousness of this offence.”

He was sentenced to five months in prison plus the £25 Offender Levy. He is required to register on the Sex Offenders Register for seven years.