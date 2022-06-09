Loading...

Man on murder charge is accused of breaching previous Community Service Order

A man charged with the murder of 54-year-old Newtownabbey man Roy Reynolds whose body was, earlier this year, found at Woodburn Reservoir near Carrickfergus, has been accused of breaching a Community Service Order.

By Court Reporter
Thursday, 9th June 2022, 1:00 pm
Updated Thursday, 9th June 2022, 6:58 pm

The defendant is Michael Campbell (32), with an address previously listed as Derrycoole Way in Newtownabbey, but now given as Maghaberry Prison.

The charge sheet shows he was convicted at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court in August last year for assault on police and last November was given a one year Community Service Order.

It is alleged he breached that Order.

A defence solicitor said the defendant is currently on remand in custody on a “murder charge”.

The Community Service breach matter has been adjourned to June 23.