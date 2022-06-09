Man on murder charge is accused of breaching previous Community Service Order

The defendant is Michael Campbell (32), with an address previously listed as Derrycoole Way in Newtownabbey, but now given as Maghaberry Prison.

The charge sheet shows he was convicted at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court in August last year for assault on police and last November was given a one year Community Service Order.

It is alleged he breached that Order.

A defence solicitor said the defendant is currently on remand in custody on a “murder charge”.