Police received a report of a male on the railway tracks at Cullybackey train station and then officers detected a 26-year-old man with cannabis.

Sam Robinson, with an address listed as Calvin Street in Belfast, came to police attention on the afternoon of April 29 this year.

The defendant appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court via video link from Maghaberry Prison where he was currently serving a sentence.

The court heard one gramme of cannabis was found.

Cullybackey railway station. Credit: Google

Advertisement

Advertisement

A defence lawyer said the defendant had been using cannabis for "therapeutic reasons but he obviously appreciates now the danger that can cause, particularly in this particular incident, not only to himself but to others".