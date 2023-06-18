Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison

Man 'on railway tracks at Cullybackey now appreciates danger of cannabis'

Police received a report of a male on the railway tracks at Cullybackey train station and then officers detected a 26-year-old man with cannabis.
By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 18th Jun 2023, 09:04 BST

Sam Robinson, with an address listed as Calvin Street in Belfast, came to police attention on the afternoon of April 29 this year.

The defendant appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court via video link from Maghaberry Prison where he was currently serving a sentence.

The court heard one gramme of cannabis was found.

Cullybackey railway station. Credit: GoogleCullybackey railway station. Credit: Google
Cullybackey railway station. Credit: Google
Most Popular

A defence lawyer said the defendant had been using cannabis for "therapeutic reasons but he obviously appreciates now the danger that can cause, particularly in this particular incident, not only to himself but to others".

Read More
Pictures as Garden Show Ireland at Antrim Castle Gardens brought in the crowds o...

The defendant was given a one-month prison term to run concurrently with his current sentence.