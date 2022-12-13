A man on a scrambler who had driven through a primary school playground when children were present has been given a three months prison term, suspended for a a year.

John Galbraith (36), of Drumtara, Ballymena, admitted a charge of driving dangerously at Camphill Primary School in the town.

He also pleaded guilty to taking a scrambler - a Kawasaki KX65 - without the authority of the owner; absence of insurance and absence of a licence on Friday March 25 this year.

A prosecutor told an earlier hearing of Ballymena Magistrates Court that around 2pm police received a report of a scrambler being used on school grounds at Camphill.

A description was given that the rider was wearing a blue and red jumper and a baseball cap and had tattoos on his face.

Police saw a male matching the description and found the scrambler at an address in Drumtara.

When CCTV at the school was viewed, it matched Galbraith.

The prosecutor said the defendant had been riding the scrambler "around the school grounds around 2pm" and added: "There would have been children there."

She added that a teacher indicated she had been walking through the playground and a male on a motorbike had gone past.

The prosecutor added: "She was aware there were children on the playground as that had happened. It is dangerous in the fact that it was on the playground."

When the prosecutor confirmed to District Judge Nigel Broderick at the earlier court that Galbraith had driven through the playground with children present, the judge said he wanted a pre-sentence report.

He had told the defendant: "It is a serious matter, driving through a playground with children, on a scrambler dangerously, so, I take a dim view of that."

Galbraith made full admissions to police and was "apologetic".

Meanwhile, on May 13, 2021, the defendant committed motoring offences regarding a car in the Crebilly Road area of Ballymena.

On July 10, 2021, the defendant also committed driving offences relating to a car.

Back in court for sentencing, Judge Broderick told Galbraith that using a scrambler "dangerously in the vicinity of a primary school" was an "aggravating feature".

